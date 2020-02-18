Forum: On Facebook

What can we do with the old fire station site in Bukit Timah?

Do absolutely nothing - why do you have to do anything at all? One restaurant/cafe is enough. The Rail Mall is just up the road, Bukit Timah the other way. The museums cover anything you might want to see, and certainly no one needs more coffee.

Steve Manning

Just don't build any tall buildings to spoil the tranquillity of the place. It can be a rest spot for people who use the park.

Bee Choo

There could be a mini-museum to showcase the history of the fire station coupled with food and beverage outlets and other amenities lacking in the area. Also, part of the area could be for cheap accommodation such as a backpackers' hostel for visitors to stay in and visit the attractions.

Kevin Tan

Upgrade the firehouse to be a combined Home Team response centre? Plenty of land there to work with compared with the city.

Sharingan Ismadi

Just a small building in the middle of nowhere. Cannot think of a better idea, but maybe it could be a spot for bird lovers to take their caged songbirds to enjoy the scenery on weekends.

Peter Tan