Forum: On Facebook: MediShield Life review

What are your concerns about the proposed revamp of MediShield Life?

Is this a good time to impose such increments when there is a relatively large group of people facing economic duress due to the volatile situation we are still in? At this juncture, savings will be necessary to weather a storm of such nature and magnitude.

Also, medical expenses should be looked into. Prices can be better managed by medical providers.

Zeus He

Why can't we implement something like car insurance? If you claim, then your premium will go up; and for those who don't make a claim, they will pay premiums without an increase. I think this will be fair, but not sure how workable it is.

Bilal Ali Ahamed

I had a biopsy done recently as an outpatient at a government medical centre. But my MediShield claim was rejected - the reason being that I was not hospitalised.

The biopsy was necessary as they found something that required further evaluation, so why can't I claim? Luckily, I have a rider. Imagine those without riders and are led to believe they can claim their medical expenses from MediShield.

Pumpkim Li

My experience with insurance payouts is that you realise too late that you have to be utterly maimed or dying before insurers would pay out. Better to keep your savings than forking out $500 or more every month.

Faith Collie

Can we have the fine print for this? We don't even know what is being covered.

Slackerz Aman