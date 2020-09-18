Forum: On Facebook: Noise levels and intrusive tech

Should rules on noise levels be reviewed?

I think the current rules are good enough. This is our heartland HDB; it's a Singaporean culture to make some noise during some occasions. Please remember this is public housing.

Alex Ong

The rules definitely need a change, especially with front-line workers like nurses, doctors, police, ambulance staff, and other staff working rotating and night shifts. It could be dangerous if they cannot sleep during the day and go back to work to look after sick patients as they would be too tired.

Swee Png

Some cars and motorcycles are exceptionally noisy. Some of these folk deliberately rev their engines in the dead of the night. More must be done to give residents their well-deserved rest.

Barry Koh

The current regulations on noise are fair and appropriate.Wedding "games" and religious events are not daily happenings. This is heartland community living. Sounds are normal.

Sp Fairley

If that were the case, then all repair, maintenance, building, upgrading works cannot be carried out.

Idris Md Noor

I'm more concerned about the frequent aircraft noise when we work from home.

Norfa Tajuddin

What kind of guidelines on the ethical use of intrusive technology are needed?

It's quite laughable because CCTV and surveillance technology, as well as ERP and licence plate recognition technology, have been around for many years. How else do you think the police can track down criminals and offenders?

Anyone determined enough and who intends to circumvent or defeat these systems can do so. For the normal criminal and man in the street, the Protection from Harassment Act and Computer Misuse Act are more than adequate to curtail their behaviour.

But no amount of legislation is going to stop nefarious acts committed by the Deep State or those from the Dark Web.

Clement Chan

Here's an example of a simple framework:

• Remove all police cameras from all HDB flats.

• All CCTV cameras should not be allowed to have facial recognition capabilities. Only areas with the highest security requirements like top secret military installations should be allowed to have facial recognition - for access but not as security cameras. This means no facial recognition gantries at our immigration checkpoints.

• Facial recognition technology cannot be used to identify people unless granted by a court order, for which approval has to be documented and frequently audited.

• No tracking or tracing of anyone unless granted by court order as well.

• The Government should not use external parties' data, like from game sites or other websites, to track people.

Lim Yock Bing