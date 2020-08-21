Forum: On Facebook: Empty schools and social distancing woes

How can vacated school premises be given a new lease of life?

Best thing to do is convert them into hostels for students and service industry foreign workers.

Joshua Selvakumar

Singapore is small. An unused school area is a waste. Demolish it to build a higher building for better use, or for better income. That is the right thing to do.

John Tang

Unless the school building is architecturally unique, keeping it is less important than keeping the school name and heritage. The culture and history of a school are very important in instilling pride among students.

It's very disappointing that some schools with longer history than independent Singapore were closed down or merged and renamed because of falling enrolment. The Education Ministry should relocate these old schools to new estates.

That way, the heritage of the school can be preserved.

TY Ho

They can be used for aged or nursing homes in future.

To build a new home costs a lot of money; these old redundant schools could be a saviour. We just need some renovation work.

Peter Tan

Night classes, dance lessons, gym sessions?

Darren Pachai

Is practising safe distancing getting more difficult? What can be done to address this?

Actually it's very easy, but people are rebellious, refuse to change for a safer environment.

Jim Chua

With borders closed and Singapore being a small island, it's no wonder that people gather at malls, parks, beaches and kopitiams.

So long as everyone masks up properly and keeps clean, it should be OK.

Kluang Views

If congestion on trains and buses were an ideal environment for transmission, we would've seen surges in cases already. But that has not been the case. After two to three weeks of cinemas opening, the infection rate has not surged either.

The same with crowds in malls.

But of course, that doesn't mean we shouldn't optimise safety precautions when we can.

Frank Young

When physical distancing is a problem, the next best thing is to not talk, to breathe lightly and to get away as soon as possible.

Margaret Chong

Develop a system or app that shows the concentration of people (real time) at various locations, malls, beach, parks, etc.

Alan Leong

Situations that seem to be beyond our control, such as in buses and trains during peak hour, we have no choice. We cannot all drive cars, ride motorcycles or take taxis.

But situations that we can choose to avoid, we should avoid at all costs, such as crowds in shopping centres, eateries, cinemas.

Benjamin Chew

Just focus on boosting your immune system, your body's defence system against pathogens.

Lawrence Lee