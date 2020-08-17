Forum: On Facebook

As banks automate and go digital, has customer service suffered?

Be it banks or telcos, if we have a problem, we still prefer to talk to a person rather than a machine.

Siti Nor'aini A S

I changed my ATM card in less than five minutes at the POSB Tiong Bahru branch three weeks ago. I was surprised that this could be done via the ATM. Technology makes it possible - kudos to DBS/POSB in taking the lead.

Syed Ali

You need to wait very long on the phone listening to automated messages before you can talk to a customer service officer.

Malah Suppiah

It has become more convenient for me. Saves me trips to the bank and I don't have to worry about its operating hours.

Liaw Sze Keong

Press 1, press 2, press 3... the choices are not even audible sometimes. After a while, I get a bit dazed and confused. Not senior citizen-friendly. Can we have an option to speak to a customer service officer at the very first step?

Christine Dawn Chay

So long as everything works with online or mobile banking, customer service is not necessary. Should something be not available or if there is a disruption, banks should respond immediately and communicate to avoid anxiety or frustration.

Adrian Djong

Talking to a machine or using Internet banking is never easier than talking to a human being who could solve our problems within five minutes.

James Fong

How can we reduce the incidence of violence against women?

The very definition of violence against women should be expanded. Coercive control, emotional abuse and gaslighting - all are violence against women. Believing the victim and ensuring her safety is important.

Vidya Gunashagran

Make sure the offender is punished and not let off lightly.

Tessa Koh

Education has to start at home. It has to start with mothers teaching their children - boys to respect women and girls to set boundaries.

Rachael Percy