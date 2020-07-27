Forum: On Facebook

Do taxi drivers need more protection during the ongoing pandemic?

Absolutely essential for them to get protection as well as support from taxi operators. Their services are essential for many Singaporeans, and their day-to-day operations and income have been drastically affected by the pandemic.

Carol Parrington

Just punish offenders (who refuse to wear a mask inside taxis) heavily. That way, not only will taxi drivers get more protection, but the risk will be minimised for all of us as well.

Andy Lau

Everyone should wear a mask. Passengers shouldn't lower their masks when inside the cab, especially when they are talking.

Jimmy Lee

Yes, as they are in close contact with many different passengers in an enclosed space daily, and hence face a higher risk of catching the virus.

Kevin Tan