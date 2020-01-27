Forum: On Facebook

Should banks do more to protect customers from scammers?

The banks can only do their very best with the latest security technology to prevent scams, but ultimately it's us, the consumers, who must be on our guard. We have to be alert and not let our greed, for instance, take control. Having some common sense is essential. It's always "buyer beware" as far as consumers are concerned.

Harry Chia

Where applicable and possible with some form of technology, the banks should mandate a delayed transfer of money, just like PayPal allows delayed payment to vendors until we confirm it's the right goods or services we have received. Hopefully, this can help our seniors or other citizens who may not be tech-savvy or are more gullible.

Soon Joo Kuo

Educate, educate; and constant reminders are needed.

Yap Thian Beng

How to protect? Scammers change tactics all the time. The best protection is still a guarded mind.

Glen Teoh

For electronic transactions, banks should make it mandatory for customers to register for an SMS alert and, if possible, an e-mail alert.

Gabriel Chia

Customers should take the necessary precautions and be suspicious if someone claims to be from a certain bank. They should not entertain them at first but call up the bank to confirm.

Peter Tan

When filling in job application forms, which questions or kinds of information requested are unnecessary. Why?

You can "conceal" as much information as need be under the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices guidelines, but when you go for the interview, you may end up with a wasted trip if you're not the type the employer wants.

Tsai Teck See

Could we ban all employers from asking about PES (physical employment standard) status? A person may have a genuine reason for being given a lower grade, but employers in certain sectors may use this for discrimination.

Ren Yang Ho

Photo of job applicant, occupations of family members, last drawn salary, age and marital status.

Esther Ong