Forum: On Facebook

Should grass cutting frequency be reduced to keep wildflowers intact?

Yes, please keep the wildflowers! Singaporeans need to rethink our concept of nature not simply as manicured green spaces but wilder ones too. This is a small but important step in learning to appreciate nature. More importantly, it contributes to our local insect diversity!

Natalie Tan

I love it. There weren't that many dandelions and there were no mimosa at the garden downstairs. Now I see patches of mimosa and dandelions aplenty. My children and I had fun touching the mimosa and were tickled by the plant's response.

Candy Poon

Yes. Also reduce the trimming of tree branches. I was appalled a few months ago to see almost all the trees in Potong Pasir trimmed to bare trunk and branches. No shade or shelter. Poor birds were taking shelter on window ledges.

Priya Vijayan

Check dengue hot spots, but let's have a bit of natural beauty around.

Jeffrey Yeo

Some grass grow too fast and get too long. After rainy spells, there could be mosquito infestation.

Shan Shan

The mosquito problem is not from the wildflowers but litter bugs who throw trash indiscriminately! Keep the flowers, save the bees.

Paul Molina

Weeds will overtake the place quickly and become uncontrollable.

Snakes hiding in tall grass and weeds will be the other dire consequence.

Ronnie Koh

Should safe distancing ambassadors' duties be expanded to include making sure people clear the table and return their trays after eating at hawker centres?

When everyone returns their trays, possibly some (cleaners) will be out of a job. They need the jobs. Save some jobs for the cleaners.

Kelvin Lam

As it is, safe distancing ambassadors are having a trying time keeping recalcitrant people in line. This is not the right time to burden them with more duties.

Richie Yeung

I think all of us should be responsible for the cleanliness around us.

Good practice becomes a habit.

Phua Peggy

No, it is not anybody's responsibility to remind people to return trays. Public education is necessary to change mindsets and bad habits.

We are practising bad habits that we need to fix right now. Start with children in school... start from home.

Carol Chia-Norquoy

People will decide what needs to be done. It's a personal responsibility. We are not living in a dictatorship.

Harry Chia