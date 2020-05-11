Forum: On Facebook

What can be done to encourage more people to download the contact-tracing app TraceTogether?

If being socially responsible and health-conscious is not a good motivator to download the app for contact tracing, I think society is doomed.

JiaYi Lim

Just merge TraceTogether with the SafeEntry app. As more and more people need to use SafeEntry, they will first download the app and then Bluetooth will be activated when the SafeEntry app is opened.

Andrew Tan

Many seniors have smartphones, but some of the phones are older models or have no space left to download the app. Other seniors may not know how to download and use the app.

Pah Yew Heng

Should apply the same rule as that in March for those who still insist on leaving the country. Make those who do not download and use the app pay their own medical bills if they test positive for Covid-19.

Mcgyver Rybatt

The app drains the battery very fast due to Bluetooth having to be on at all times.

Ken Hon

Make it work in the background instead of the foreground on iOS.

Gabrielle Tan