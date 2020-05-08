Forum: On Facebook

Should measures such as safe distancing be kept after the pandemic is over?

I hope social distancing regulations, like standing 1m apart when queueing in public places, remain. It is so refreshing not to have people literally breathing down my neck while queueing at an ATM, or people hitting me with trolleys at the supermarket.

Glenn Supawadee

No. Humans are social beings. To stifle that inclination is to stifle that very humanity.

Barry Smyth

Oh, please, you think aunties and uncles care about social distancing if there is no fine?

Harvey Neo

We are naturally repulsed by people standing too close to us. There are occasions we cannot maintain a distance in public, like when we ride the MRT during peak hours. Social distancing is quite easy at a personal level. It is in public places where measures must be put in place. Safe distancing ambassadors must be around to enforce social distancing even after the virus is gone.

Loh Wai Poon

Should wet markets go online?

Aunties will not shop online after Covid-19. It's not about buying, it's about interacting with others. They are so bored at home every day, cooking and cleaning. The wet market is the place where they can gossip, quarrel and bargain.

Kelvin Chia

How to? Aunties and uncles are so used to physical wet markets where they can feel and touch the freshness. They also have preferred stalls and have built a relationship with them. What you see online may not be what you get. Nothing beats physical stalls. Also, these aunties and uncles can exchange items if they discover that the produce is not fresh, especially if the stalls are near their homes.

Chin Zhang

If I want one fish, one chicken wing, one cucumber and one banana, how to order online?

Kapo Sing

Can they guarantee a "what you see is what you get" policy?

Tsai Teck See