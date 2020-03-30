Forum: On Facebook

The Singapore Food Agency has been looking to make more spaces available for urban farming. What would make a good space for such a purpose?

Perhaps repurpose old industrial sites and buildings that are located away from high-density population centres. Or old military bases.

Wong Wai Quen

Shrubs planted on public pavements should be replaced with edible ones. Get volunteer or neighbourhood groups to manage and sell the produce to local supermarkets.

Benny Nasirelli

Use HDB rooftops to grow vegetables; let residents of the block rent a small plot on the roof (at a reasonable rent to defray the cost of building it), which would also allow

children to learn about farming right at home. I believe greens can also keep the block cooler. Win-win for all.

Jase Toh

Repurpose the underused playground areas in ageing estates for community farming.

Cai Li

What can be done to improve public messaging on the need for social distancing?

How about posters in different languages and dialects, so that when we can't communicate verbally, we can just show them the picture on our mobile phones?

Linda See

The FairPrice outlet in Boon Lay reminds shoppers of the measures over the speakers. A staff member also goes around reminding those who are queueing to adhere to the measures.

It takes time to adapt, slowly but surely, all will get used to it, then we will be okay.

Siti Nor'aini A S

There should be large, prominent posters with accompanying pictures to illustrate social distancing in all four official languages and other foreign languages in all public places.

Kevin Tan

Place a sign showing the potential fine in a prominent place.

Patrick Wee

Employ the jobless to help spread the message.

Jun Xiong