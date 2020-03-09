Forum: On Facebook

Should sexuality education in schools be relooked?

Sex education needs to address the issues pertaining to pornography too, because children are watching it at a very young age now.

Yazid Sallim

Teens are going to have sex. Nothing short of making chastity belts compulsory for all teens till they are of legal age is going to stop that. What we can and should be doing is teaching them how to be safe while at the same time discouraging it. The current system of "post-marital sex only" education has already been proven to be ineffective in countries that bothered to do studies on it. Singapore needs to catch up.

Jeremiah Chen

Very important. As a student, the sex education we got was, frankly, a big waste of time and resources. Some people really don't know what they are teaching.

Anson Tan

Abstinence should be emphasised... Why even give the suggestion of safe sex at such a young age? Sex is something one should consider upon matrimony.

Mohd Iskandar

Singapore has not equipped the young with enough knowledge on sex and sexuality, including recognising all the different gender categories.

Zulkarnain Hassan

Is plastic unfairly stigmatised?

It deserves its ill reputation.

Daryl Li

Yes, I think plastic is unfairly stigmatised as we depend on it for a lot of uses, so much so that it has become an essential part of our daily lives.

Kevin Tan

Plastic makes us lazy. It kills many animals in the ocean. Simple reason to stop using plastics.

Poh Poh

The stigma against plastic has been used as an excuse for big companies like supermarkets to increase their profits.

Charissa Wang