Forum: On Facebook

Should there be national campaigns to encourage more civic-minded behaviour? What kind of campaigns?

Yes... Apply gracious behaviour when using public transport, such as wearing a mask if you are sick, and remind commuters to avoid behaviour that disturbs the comfort of other commuters, such as talking over the phone using speaker mode.

Alex Tan

Yes, we need to launch national campaigns to encourage more civic-minded behaviour. Such campaigns include actively urging everyone to wash their hands properly with soap and not just with water (as I observe unfailingly during this virus period).

Kevin Tan

What you need is a campaign to stop criticising your own people for typical human behaviour displayed worldwide across all races and nationalities.

Rachel Stevens

"Choping" hawker centre seats. It gives a bad impression of selfishness and "kiasuism" (fear of losing).

Peter Tan

Social behaviour should be taught in school and reinforced at home by parents praising their children for positive conduct towards society. Then, in the long run, children will have a positive disposition towards humanity.

Kok Weng Pang

Campaigns don't work. Strict enforcement of various laws and rules will work.

Unfortunately, the stick needs to be wielded to enforce positive change.

Mei Sin Yeow

What we need is a new portal like Stomp to shame people for bad and uncouth behaviour.

Joey Dingo Chong

Singa the Courtesy Lion was a great campaign.

Kai Cheong

Let's start with a simple, basic campaign: Saying "thank you" to our bus drivers when alighting from the bus.

Umairah Evans

Yes... People these days lack civic-mindedness.

Kalvindar Kaur

Didn't know we needed campaigns to trigger common sense.

Marc Sanchez

Human nature is selfish. No campaign is going to change that.

Elden Kua

Clean and green. Littering is getting worse.

Nancy Wee