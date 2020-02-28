Forum: On Facebook

Are current measures to protect consumers against scam calls good enough?

The fact that telcos allow SMS by special names (instead of mobile phone numbers) for commercial purposes, makes it impossible for us to block or report those illegal moneylender ads. Big nuisance.

James Ang

No. Because it does not generate any revenue.

On the other hand, if you don't check your bill, you can have companies billing you for jokes, horoscopes and so on. And you have to call in to ask what the charges are for and why they are there, and you have to demand for them to be removed. These corporations should develop a sense of social responsibility to their customers.

Dave Kwan

Many of us receive local and overseas calls from scammers, sometimes daily.

Most of us just hang up knowing that it is a scam.

Unfortunately, we sometimes get calls from hospitals to confirm changes in appointments, but we miss the calls, thinking a scammer is calling.

If a number is shown on our mobile phones, can the public provide such numbers to the police to check on them and follow up?

Perhaps the authorities could provide a helpline for the public to report these numbers and get the local telcos to check the numbers. This may help deter the scammers.

Betty Nah

Definitely not. Even reporting such calls is such a chore.

Michelle Tan

The Do Not Call Registry is not working. Every day, I get messages from loan sharks and illegal betting syndicates. I can only ignore them.

Tan Michael

Is it a good idea to make working from home once a week a norm?

I have work-from-home privileges but, even though I am blessed with the best co-workers, communication isn't as easy as whiteboarding an engineering design in person.

Magdalene Shane Lee

It is very good. Public transport has become a lot less congested.

Redford Lee

Depending on the job nature, not everyone can work from home.

Callan Jung

No, it will only escalate into exploitation. Office is meant for work, home meant for family.

Kucing Burik