Forum: On Facebook

Should employers be allowed to ask job seekers about their salary history?

As an employer, you should come clean about the range you are willing to pay, and go for the market rate for the skills you are asking for. Then the right candidates will come.

If you want proof that a person worked at stated companies, it's fine to do reference or background checks.

But doing a salary peg, when the person could have eaten humble pie for experience, is just absurd as that's just an excuse to pay less for someone you deem as unqualified enough to earn that higher salary, but qualified enough to do the job you want.

Sue RaeLynn

In reality, this will inconvenience only the potential employee.

Employers may offer a salary that the candidate is not prepared to accept, after going through rounds of interviews.

Or employers realise they don't have the budget for the candidate they wish to employ.

All in all, everyone wastes time and nothing gets done.

Raymond Chua

No, not only because companies may lowball you, but also because on the other end of the spectrum, some major companies use this as a (sadly incorrect) first-pass rough gauge on whether you are what you say you are.

If the salary is too unbelievably low for the position you say you are holding, they pass on your CV for candidates with more believable salary vis-a-vis existing title/job scope.

Andy Ho

No, you should not reveal your salary history; companies should pay based on the pay grade for the job role and measure the capabilities of candidates to give sufficient remuneration.

Noel Ong

Funny, why should a future employee be paid based on his last drawn salary at a previous company?

Shouldn't a company that wishes to hire a new employee set up a budget prior to advertising the job opening?

Adimas Mulya

Why do we need to "ban" employers from asking a question? The prerogative to answer the question is always with the candidate...

That said, most offer letters and salary documents bear the word "confidential", and hence should remain so.

Rohit Gupta

Salary is dependent on job scope and experience. Certain positions require multi-tasking with a lot of duties, but some positions less so, so you can't really compare apples and oranges.

If for the previous job I chose an entry-level job because my children were younger, does it mean the next job - which is a managerial role - gets entry pay?

Crystal Hoo

Job seekers have certain salary expectations when they apply for jobs. Potential employers need to know their salary expectations in order to determine if the candidate is likely to be a good fit.

I do not see a problem with asking for current and expected salary.

Au Kah Kay

As an employer, I do agree that employers need to ask for the last drawn salary as well as proof of income, such as the last three months' payslips, to confirm that the candidate did earn as much as he claimed. There are too many unethical candidates out there fudging and over-inflating their last drawn salary in order to secure a much higher pay.

And a company shouldn't employ unethical staff who lie.

Daniel J. Long

I've been both an employee and employer. Someone should be paid what the job scope and responsibility is worth, not what he was previously paid plus a mark-up.

Galven Lee Keng Yue

Previous salary should not be used as a benchmark as the previous employer could have been underpaying you for years.

What matters is the employer's budget and current market rate. Just offer market rate within your budget as long as the candidate meets your requirements.

Previous salary is not an indicator of the candidate's capability.

Revealing previous salary benefits only employers.

Neon NY

No, it's a ridiculous notion. How many businesses would be happy to engage in negotiations with another business while having to reveal all their financial information from previous deals? It's no different.

Steven Rostron