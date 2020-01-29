Forum: Omit names in job applications

Forum contributor Cheng Shoong Tat asked if we should omit names in job applications (Tafep job application guidelines are unrealistic, Jan 23). To that, my answer is a resounding yes.

I would go further and ask for a law that prohibits employers from asking for candidates' names, and candidates from revealing them.

Singapore is built on meritocracy, where one's chances of success, be it in education or employment, are not predicated on factors beyond one's control.

The omission of names in job applications dovetails with that.

As for the problem of corporations having to conduct several rounds of interviews for each recruitment exercise, the rise of modern technologies such as applicant tracking systems could help reduce the time needed.

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) guidelines will benefit not only job seekers but also employers.

By having job applicants omit their names, applicants are compelled to accentuate the skill sets and experiences that best match the job description.

This effectively allows hiring managers to home in on those they think best fit the bill, without having to consider the applicants' gender, race, sexual orientation and/or other irrelevant factors.

Some might argue that certain roles are better suited for a certain gender.

Consider how much progress has been made to dispel such notions. It is not uncommon these days to see female firefighters or male early childhood educators, for instance.

Mr Cheng also argued that having more guidelines or quotas will not be the solution. But he stopped short of clarifying which quotas we should retain or eliminate, or whether we should have any quotas and guidelines at all.

On the contrary, I think the way forward is to have more guidelines and quotas.

Faisal Maricar