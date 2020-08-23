Forum: Official stance on use of gaiters as masks needed

The dispute last week involving an SBS Transit bus driver who refused to let on board a commuter who was wearing a gaiter was a hot topic online.

The incident raises the question of whether gaiters are acceptable "masks". Will the Ministry of Health step in and clarify this publicly in order to prevent similar incidents in future?

After a quick look at the Covid-19 control regulations, it seems cloth and gaiters fit the definition of masks. SBS Transit must then clarify publicly if it has very clear guidelines to staff on whether gaiters or other cloth masks are allowed.

Given that the Government has distributed cloth masks twice to households, one would assume this category of masks is allowed anywhere.

Assuming SBS Transit allows cloth masks under the definition of the law, then were the actions of the driver wrong? This must be investigated and made public in order to leave no doubt as to what is and is not allowed.

This has implications for the broader society as a number of commuters were affected that day because of the incident.

Ray Teo Guat Choon