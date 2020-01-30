Forum: Offer test in other languages

My mother is 63 years old, and employed at a manpower agency's telemarketing department, which specialises in foreign workers from China.

She is studying to attempt NTUC LearningHub's Certificate of Employment Intermediaries (Basic) examination for the fifth time.

The exam is in English, which I feel puts older workers who are less well versed in the language at a disadvantage.

I believe that the objective of the examinations is not to test the linguistic ability of the participant, but rather to promote a higher standard in the employees of the industry.

I hope the Ministry of Manpower or NTUC LearningHub can consider administering the exam in other languages such as Chinese and Malay, similar to the basic theory test in driving. Also, the $171.20 price per exam attempt is quite costly.

Yee Guan Wei