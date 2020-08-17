Forum: Offer Singapore as safe meeting venue for travellers

Almost all countries have either closed their borders or will continue to impose strict inbound and outbound rules for a while more. But crisis always brings opportunity.

Singapore can be the first to offer itself as a "safe venue" for business travellers and government officials, especially when a face-to-face meeting is essential (Singapore as a hub: Renewing Asean's relevance, Aug 14; and Crucial to revive air travel and preserve Singapore's hub status: Ong, July 31).

If executed well, Singapore will have first-mover advantage in offering a unique and high value-added solution for travellers.

Some countries have been considering setting up travel bubbles with countries they deem safe - similar to the arrangements being discussed between Singapore and Japan to allow cross-border travel.

But such arrangements are usually very exclusive ones. For example, country A may have travel bubble arrangements with countries B and C. But country B and country C may not have set up a travel bubble between them.

In such a situation, Singapore can play the role of a "safe middle ground" for travellers from countries B and C to meet.

If the Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and hospitality sectors work with the authorities, we could offer the world a seamless package for travellers from their ports of departure, while creating a "local bubble" while they are in Singapore.

This package would include travel on Singapore Airlines flights, dedicated local transfers to designated hotels - with full facilities for accommodation, business events or meetings, and food and beverage - and dedicated local transfer back to the airport.

Face-to-face meetings usually produce more and better outcomes, especially in building closer relationships.

For travellers who wish to shop, our retailers and concierge teams can help with the ordering and delivery of purchases without these travellers having to step outside of the "bubble".

Our highly regarded medical and healthcare infrastructure will certainly give the visitors even greater peace of mind.

Covid-19 is likely to affect most businesses for a long time. If we launch this initiative and it works well, the experience we gain will positively shape how the industry will operate in the "new normal" environment.

More importantly, it will put us ahead of the competition.

Benjamin Ng