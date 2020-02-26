Forum: Offer free parking to draw people to malls

Changi Airport Group has generously offered 50 per cent rental rebates to shops and eateries at the airport for six months.

More commercial real estate investment trusts and building owners should do the same to

help retailers weather the impact of the coronavirus crisis, which is likely to persist for an extended period.

One of the most effective ways to nudge people to get out of their homes to shop and dine is to offer free parking ( Malls roll out measures to help tenants tide over crisis, Feb 25).

A three-hour, free-parking time window at, say, Suntec City could encourage a family of four to dine there, with sufficient time for shopping.

Parking is a good source of income for many operators, but without shoppers visiting, parking revenue will be badly affected.

Patrick Tan Choon Hong