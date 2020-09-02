Forum: NTUC voucher collection: Need for verification and tracking

We thank Mr Ong Kok Lam for his feedback (NTUC should send shareholder vouchers by mail, Aug 31).

To mark our 50th anniversary, NTUC Income is presenting our shareholders FairPrice vouchers as a sign of our appreciation for their unwavering support over the years.

As they are cash vouchers, we have put in place safety procedures to ensure that they are distributed in a manner that allows us to verify the identity of the recipient, as well as to track and confirm receipt of the vouchers.

Thus, sending the vouchers by post to shareholders is an unsuitable option.

The FairPrice vouchers are intended for in-store purchases. We have therefore arranged for shareholders to redeem the vouchers at FairPrice outlets, where in-store purchases can be made conveniently after the redemption.

For ease of collection, we have selected FairPrice outlets with customer service counters to facilitate the redemption of the vouchers securely via verification checks and proper tracking of receipt.

Shareholders who require further assistance may also approach the customer service counters at these designated FairPrice outlets.

The selected outlets are open either 24 hours, or from 7am or 8am to 11pm daily.

Shareholders who are unable to collect the vouchers personally can authorise a family member or friend to do so on their behalf.

If this is also not a viable option, shareholders can call the Income hotline at 6788-1122 for alternative arrangements.

Shannen Fong

Head

Strategic Communications

NTUC Income