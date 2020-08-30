Forum: NTUC should send shareholder vouchers by mail

A few weeks ago, I received a letter from NTUC to collect its 50th anniversary commemorative shareholder vouchers at a few of its collection centres (supermarkets).

I immediately wrote to NTUC to explain that to play my part in curbing the spread of Covid-19, I have resorted to food deliveries and online grocery shopping, and that my preference is to avoid going out, especially to crowded places.

I requested that my vouchers be sent to my home address.

Unfortunately, NTUC replied that sending the vouchers is not possible and I could authorise a third party to collect the vouchers on my behalf.

It disappoints me that NTUC fails to see that sending someone on my behalf does nothing to lessen the risk of spreading the virus.

All corporations have a social responsibility to do their part to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and more so for cooperatives such as NTUC.

Ong Kok Lam