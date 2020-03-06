Forum: Notices put up in public haphazardly

Notices are a good way to reach out to the public on matters such as being a good neighbour and to remind riders of the e-scooter footpath ban.

But on closer look, one discovers that various departments and even members of the public are sticking their notices all over wall spaces.

There are room rental notices, appeals for information on lost pets and advertisements for tuition classes and swimming lessons. Even renovation permits are pasted above lift buttons and remain there long after the renovation has been completed.

The different formats and sizes result in a messy sight.

Inside some lifts, there are also notice boards with posters. But as everyone naturally faces the lift doors after entering, the posters behind them serve little purpose.

As for LED panels inside lifts, one usually cannot finish reading the slide contents because the transitions are too quick.

The pasting of notices should be monitored and controlled by the relevant departments.

Those who need to put up notices should obtain approval instead of doing so haphazardly and illegally on wall spaces or lifts. Any violation should be seriously dealt with.

Christony Lau Pet Keong