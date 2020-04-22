Forum: Not much of a school holiday being confined at home

Bringing forward the school holidays to May 5 is not beneficial to teachers and students (June school holidays brought forward to May 5, April 22).

The holidays are meant for them to recuperate and enjoy. But being confined at home because of the circuit breaker which has been extended until June 1, they will have fewer means to do so.

They are now going through home-based learning and will have to remain at home for another four weeks when the school holidays begin on the new start date of May 5. This means that they are unlikely to be able to enjoy the holidays fully.

And when school reopens on June 2, they will have weeks of exhausting catching up to do.

Home-based learning takes time to get used to. Teachers are getting better at it and students are starting to appreciate learning at their own pace and independently. While such learning is not ideal, it is the best option in these trying times. We should let it continue until June 1.

Let students and teachers have their holidays in June when the circuit breaker measures have been eased somewhat. Moving the holidays forward gives little regard to their well-being.

Isabelle Poh