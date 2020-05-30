Forum: Not all landlords can afford to waive rental

Our Government has done a tremendous job so far, taking care of many different groups of people during this Covid-19 crisis.

Among those getting help are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). While it is laudable that the Government intends to offset about two months of rental for eligible SME tenants of commercial properties, I am shocked that the Government is planning to mandate that landlords grant a rental waiver to SME tenants (New Bill could level playing field between landlords and tenants, May 28).

Not all landlords are well-off. Some small landlords, through careful management of their savings, have managed to accumulate enough money to put a down payment on a commercial property as a form of investment for their retirement.

In these difficult times, landlords like me still have a mortgage to service; the deferment programme offered by banks are no relief as I found out that the additional interest as a result of the deferment is punishing, to say the least.

Many landlords, like others, have lost their employment income and have had to dig into their savings to fund their mortgage payments while still having to put food on the table and pay for their children's education and other expenses.

Rental waivers or a reduction of rental should be left to the individuals and market forces, and must not be legislated and applied as a standard for all.

Chang Lee Lee