Forum: Non-designated clinics in Covid-19 fight also deserve $10,000 grant

The Government will be giving Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) a one-off grant of $10,000 to support them in their efforts to care for patients, and defray additional costs that they might incur while doing so ($10,000 grant each for over 900 designated clinics in Covid-19 battle, June 26).

It is unfair and discriminatory that front-line clinics that are not PHPCs will not be given the grant, as these clinics are also involved in the fight against Covid-19.

Many non-PHPCs have seen and managed Covid-19 cases but are not acknowledged or thanked for their contributions.

The authorities should be well aware that non-PHPCs have contributed equally, if not more, in helping to manage Covid-19 patients.

Lawrence Soh Eng Liong (Dr)