Forum: No POSB machine near home

I cannot but agree with Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi's views (Banking services should be more consumer-friendly, Aug 14).

My wife and I are both senior citizens. We do not use the Internet to access banking services because we are not tech-savvy and also because of our poor eyesight.

We have also encountered difficulties on several occasions when we tried carrying out transactions over the telephone.

We depend on the trusty automated teller machine to deposit and withdraw money, as well as to update our passbooks.

I have been living in Tampines Street 32 for over 20 years and to date, there has been no machine at Tampines Mart to carry out these services.

The nearest places where these machines can be found are in Tampines Street 21 and Tampines Central. For senior citizens like us, that is quite a distance to travel.

With the call to stay home due to the pandemic, we hope that a POSB machine can be installed in Tampines Street 32 so that we do not have to risk prolonged exposure while travelling to carry out bank transactions.

Liew Kam Wah