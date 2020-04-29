Forum: No need for bright lighting at closed-off HDB pavilions

Non-essential lighting at public pavilions in Housing Board estates, which have been closed off from public use anyway, should be dimmed or switched off entirely for the duration of the circuit breaker.

This would reduce town council expenses, and allow financial resources to be better allocated. At the same time, it may also help to reduce the country's ecological footprint.

Circuit breaker regulations have effectively closed these community spaces off. Tape and laminated signs now warn residents away from these pavilions, though they remain brightly lit throughout the night.

Illuminating such pavilions and shelters in the interest of public safety and estate image would have made sense under more normal circumstances. It is more questionable at a time when residents are encouraged to stay home, community spaces have been physically closed off, and the country seeks to reduce non-essential expenses.

I believe footpath lights, often less than 2m or 3m away from these shelters, already provide ample illumination.

If the rationale is to make these spaces visible enough to forestall unwanted gatherings, the present lighting could still be dimmed.

I believe public money can be spent more efficiently, perhaps channelled towards households which may need that money a bit more during this difficult period.

Choo Ruizhi