Forum: No football games to watch, but still paying for the package

Like many people, I subscribed to Singtel's Action Value pack to enjoy English Premier League and European Championship football.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, there are no more games being played, but customers are still being charged for the package.

When I inquired with Singtel, it said it has paid content providers certain fees upfront and that customers will have to wait for an update on the situation.

After more than a week, there is still no development, but customers are still being charged.

I understand that this is not the service provider's fault. But could it not at least provide customers with access to other chargeable channels of equivalent value as a temporary substitute? What recourse do consumers have in such a situation?

Hong Tack Weng