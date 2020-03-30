Forum: No country can fight this pandemic alone

The coronavirus pandemic is neither the first nor will it be the last pandemic. We also cannot be sure that it will be the worst. Viruses mutate all the time.

As the ice in both the North and South Poles melts, who knows what devilish concoction hidden in it for aeons will be released?

Some think that the mainland Chinese brought the world the coronavirus by eating all kinds of wild animals.

Perhaps, but go to the markets of Africa and other parts of Asia and you can find the body parts of all phyla of the animal kingdom on sale as food.

Not that the existence of one should justify the others, but it means none should be pointed to as a sole culprit.

Even if China had recognised the danger of the virus, it could not have exterminated it. None can, even now. It would still have spread sooner or later. The West had two months to see how the Chinese were suffering. Leaders had plenty of time and resources to prepare.

But, instead, they adopted an attitude that I liken to the Chinese idiom "watching the fire burn on the opposite shore".

Some in the West even described the preventive measures taken by other countries as "draconian", "restricting human rights" and "authoritarian".

Recent events also prove how much Malaysia and Singapore need each other. The Malaysians want jobs. We need their services. They have food to sell. We panic if we do not have their products.

What happens to one country may affect the whole world. No country can be an island. Not even a superpower.

Ee Teck Ee