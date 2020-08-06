Forum: New logo now available to help identify local produce

We thank Mr Koh Juat Huang for his suggestion (Put flag on local produce, July 31).

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has launched an SG Fresh Produce logo, which was created in consultation with over 30 local farmers, retailers and industry associations.

The public was also invited to pick its favourite logo designs.

The logo can be found on the packaging of local produce sold in supermarkets and by retailers. It incorporates the attributes of freshness, supporting local and the SG brand mark.

Consumers can also look out for the logo on local produce sold through online retailers, such as RedMart.

Beyond the Government's support for local farmers to ramp up production, demand from consumers is equally important to sustain a healthy and vibrant agri-food ecosystem.

By choosing local produce, consumers can help to support our local farmers and spur them to embrace technology and boost productivity.

Choo Li Nah (Dr)

Senior Director, Communications and Service Quality Division

Singapore Food Agency