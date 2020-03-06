Forum: New economy calls for faster response

In the new Industry 4.0 economy, the life cycle of products has shortened.

Everything is also moving much faster.

Previously, the challenge faced by e-commerce firms was in delivering packages to recipients who were not at home.

But Singapore Post's POPStation lockers and other such services have popped up over the years for customers to receive parcels.

Starting from this year, a nationwide network of parcel locker stations will be rolled out progressively (1,000 parcel locker stations to be rolled out nationwide by end-2022, March 4).

With the new and fast-moving economy, the Government needs to adopt and implement new and radical ideas faster than it did in the past.

We cannot afford to move at the same pace as in the past.

Gerald Ong Wen Shun