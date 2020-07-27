Forum: New Cabinet boosted by presence of experienced ministers

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement of his new Cabinet line-up was very reassuring (PM's crisis Cabinet a mix of continuity and change, July 26).

When former prime minister Goh Chok Tong and outgoing transport minister Khaw Boon Wan announced their decisions not to stand in the recent election, a big concern was if there would be enough experience in the Government to guide 4G leaders.

But the new Cabinet that was announced does appear to have enough experienced ministers to guide the younger team.

That is good news during this period, when even our National Day celebrations have been dampened by the Covid-19 crisis.

Ong Soon Leong