Forum: New buses to feature passenger info display system

We thank Mr Noel Low for his feedback (Buses should keep commuters informed of next destination, Feb 13).

All public buses deployed since December 2018 have been installed with a digital Passenger Information Display System (Pids). The Pids consists of both external and on-board displays that provide route-specific information, such as bus service number, destination and MRT/LRT transfer information.

In addition to visual displays, there are also on-board audio announcements to inform passengers of the next bus stop.

The Pids will be rolled out to the whole public bus fleet, as we progressively procure more new buses to expand and renew the fleet.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director

Public Transport

Land Transport Authority