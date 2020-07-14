Forum: Need to have unified policy for special needs industry

I refer to the Forum letter by Mr Dino Trakakis (Special needs service industry in Singapore requires regulation, July 6).

The Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) agrees with Mr Trakakis on the need for regulation of the special needs industry.

Several professional bodies in Singapore detail frameworks to regulate professionals serving the special educational needs population, such as the Singapore Psychological Society (SPS) for psychologists and the Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) for allied health workers such as speech and language therapists.

Broadly speaking, these professional associations positively influence the special educational needs industry, grooming professionals through policies and guidelines, current research, professional development and networking.

At DAS, all practising educational therapists are registered with the Ministry of Education. However, more can be done in this area, especially in regulating private practices and independent practitioners.

Acknowledging a gap in the accreditation of services related to educational therapy, DAS established the Register of Educational Therapists - Asia (Reta) in 2005 to guide and groom educational therapists towards high quality professional practice and application of research into practice.

But it is not enough for DAS to be doing this alone. DAS calls upon all organisations providing services to Singapore's special educational needs population to join us to create a unified regulatory policy.

This will ensure that vulnerable learners with special educational needs are not denied quality intervention; and parents know that their children are in the hands of competent professional practitioners.

Geetha Shantha Ram

Director, SpLD Assessment Services

English Language and Literacy

Division and Staff Professional Development Division,

Dyslexia Association of Singapore