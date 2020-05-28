Forum: Need for stronger enforcement in phase one after circuit breaker

As the wearing of masks as well as social distancing have proven effective in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the community, not only must this momentum be kept going, but more rigorous and aggressive enforcement actions must also be taken.

But this does not seem to be the case, following the announcement of phase one of the post-circuit breaker period.

The Government accepts that increases in the number of cases in the community are inevitable as more businesses are allowed to resume operations and curbs on people movement are eased.

It also appears to be cautious about taking bolder actions.

But the correct strategy should be to launch and implement more rigorous and aggressive enforcement actions when phase one of the post-circuit breaker period kicks in on Tuesday.

It would be a mistake to give any impression that enforcement actions will be scaled back.

The Government could even consider mobilising operationally ready national servicemen to carry out the enforcement of measures.

It should take stronger and more aggressive steps instead of adopting a "wait and see" strategy.

Tony Lim Thiam Poh