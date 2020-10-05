Forum: Need for comprehensive law to protect good Samaritans

In instances where the acts of good Samaritans result in unintended injury or death of an alleged criminal, what is the extent of their liability (Man restrained by public died of natural disease process: Coroner, Sept 23)?

That the case had to end up with the judgment of the State Coroner speaks volumes about the need for a comprehensive good Samaritan law.

Vague pronouncements such as "it may be prudent, however, to promote reporting to police or seeking police assistance as the preferred and safer option" do not make the road ahead any clearer for the potential good Samaritan.

Thankfully, it was judged that the good Samaritans in the Little India case were neither overly aggressive nor did they use excessive force.

Could it have gone the other way? One shudders at this prospect.

In the thick of action, nobody has the luxury to contemplate the right thing to do. So the best reflex is probably to play safe and not to help out.

In time, the balance may tilt the opposite way, and potential good Samaritans would all think twice before rendering help.

If an alleged criminal were to survive a citizen's arrest but was grievously injured, does he reserve the right under tort law to sue the good Samaritans for the injuries?

Shouldn't laws be enacted to protect good Samaritans who give reasonable assistance to aggrieved members of the public?

Amos Wu Pom Hin