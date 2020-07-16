Forum: NCMP posts will allow PSP members to contribute

Progress Singapore Party vice-chairman Hazel Poa and assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai should consider that there is absolutely nothing wrong in taking up the Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) positions even if they are against the scheme in principle (PSP picks Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa for NCMP positions, July 15).

They would not be the first people to fight fire with fire and still keep their in-principle wariness of fire intact.

If they truly detest the NCMP scheme, nothing is better than making it obsolete by demonstrating to the electorate the advantage of having alternative views through their active and constructive participation in Parliament.

Osman Sidek