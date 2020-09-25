Forum: NAS building revamp cost within budget

We thank Mr Tay Kian Tiong for his views (Clarify cost discrepancy for National Archives project, Sept 19).

There is no cost discrepancy for the revamp of the National Archives of Singapore (NAS) building. The revamp had an original budget of $37 million, which included three categories of work: restoration and building construction works, digital infrastructure, and provision of equipment.

The initial projected cost for the first category was $20.53 million. However, the actual cost amounted to $22.25 million, exceeding the projection by $1.72 million, after taking into account several additional unplanned works, including works to address unanticipated structural safety issues and site conditions.

In spite of this, the National Library Board (NLB) kept within the original budget of $37 million, and did not require additional funding.

As pointed out in the Auditor-General's Office FY2019/2020 report, NLB has since strengthened its procurement processes and capabilities.

William Tan

Assistant Chief Executive (Corporate)

National Library Board