Forum: Much to gain from use of play in learning

I applaud Touch Community Services for the introduction of virtual reality to teach the young about anxiety disorder (VR video helps youth understand anxiety disorder, Feb 8).

This is because play is essential to humans, and it provides an opportunity for learners to share the thoughts and challenges learnt during the game process.

It also allows stories to be shared during the process of guided play. For every model that the players create, they support it with a simple story to highlight their thoughts.

Companies should also look into the use of gamification in strategic planning and visioning for their senior management staff.

For example, Lego Serious Play is a facilitated method that allows learners to uncover their personality and identify their guiding principles in life.

I look forward to seeing more lessons in school being incorporated with a higher percentage of play.

Gerald Ong Wen Shun