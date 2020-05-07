Forum: MTI carefully reviews appeals to continue operations

We refer to the letter by Mr Tong Jun Kian (How can firms appeal to MTI to continue operations?, May 5).

The suspension of certain business operations is part of Singapore's circuit breaker measures. It is to reduce the number of workplace interactions and workers who travel to and from work, thereby breaking the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) carefully reviews appeals on a case-by-case basis, taking input from the relevant sector agencies.

We consider a range of factors including the nature of the company's work, whether it is necessary for it to continue operations during the circuit breaker, as well as the customers and projects supported by the company. When these factors are taken together, some companies in a given sector may be allowed to continue operating while others are required to suspend operations.

We are deeply cognisant that decisions to suspend on-site workplace activities will be disappointing to the affected companies.

While suspensions will disrupt businesses and be painful in the short term, they are essential in the national fight against Covid-19 and needed to save lives and protect the health of our people.

We wish to assure all companies that have submitted appeals that MTI will review each case carefully before making a decision. MTI has reached out to Mr Tong to explain why we are unable to allow his company to continue operations during this period.

Lim Weilin

Director

Corporate Communications Division

Ministry of Trade and Industry