Forum: MPs should go full time

It was nice to see Members of Parliament wanting to get down to serving their constituents quickly (MPs get going with Meet-the-People Sessions online, July 14).

With residents bringing up a wide range of issues, it would be ideal for MPs to handle those issues on a full-time basis if they hope to discharge their duties effectively and in a timely fashion.

They must pay maximum attention to their grassroots. They need to escalate residents' woes and concerns to our Government, and reflect residents' sentiments. This is what residents and younger voters expect.

If an MP holds a separate full-time job, it would be difficult for him to discharge his duties passionately.

By becoming a full-time MP, he can dedicate himself to residents and deliver what he promised during campaigning. MPs must walk the talk.

Residents would also be more willing to put their faith in a full-time MP.

Balu Visvanathan