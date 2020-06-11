Forum: Mothers of young kids need support to work from home

Before the outbreak of Covid-19, most Singaporean mothers were either working mums or stay-at-home mums. Suddenly, many mothers are now working-from-home mums.

Anyone who is a working-from-home mum will know that it is akin to holding two jobs that run concurrently, without the spatial demarcation of whether you are now a mother or an employee.

Now that we are in phase one of Singapore's reopening, schools and childcare centres are gradually reopening and may bring some relief, but there is one group of working mums who will continue to juggle their mothering and work responsibilities.

Many working mothers with very young children under two to three years of age may not want or are unable to enrol them in childcare.

Previous childcare arrangements such as that with grandparents may have fallen apart due to the numerous restrictions in place. Ironically, the children from this age group require the most supervision and care as they are not independent yet.

Even when restrictions relax as we enter phases two and three, it will remain challenging to work in close proximity with young children who constantly want attention from their mothers. This is especially true if working from home is going to be the new normal, given that this battle with the virus may continue for many months.

During these difficult times, I hope that employers will provide more flexibility to mothers of young children, such as by offering flexible working hours, offering the option to work part-time without jeopardising job security or managing expectations for their key performance indicators for this year.

The Government can also help by providing enhanced wage support for employers of these working mothers with young children to help them retain

their jobs during this period of economic uncertainty. Enhanced tax relief in 2021 for working mothers would also be much appreciated.

This is in view of their hard work to raise, educate and protect their children during these difficult times while at the same time continuing to contribute to the economy.

Shirong Cai (Dr)