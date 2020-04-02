Forum: More questions on used electric car batteries

I refer to the National Environment Agency's reply (Local recycling industry building up its capability to recycle electric car batteries, March 30) to my letter (Used electric car batteries may pose problems few years from now, March 26).

I appreciate that the authorities are working on and implementing an e-waste management system for end-of-life batteries of hybrid and electric vehicles.

However, three things need further clarification:

• How much of an end-of-life battery will be recycled?

• What happens to the parts that cannot be recycled?

• These batteries contain toxic materials. What happens to them?

We should be very careful about going headlong into technology which has long-term negative repercussions.

Bachan Singh