Forum: More measures taken to shield blood donors

I thank Mr Tan Chin Hock for advocating regular blood donation (Blood donors needed, March 27).

Indeed, we need a constant stream of donors to ensure our blood supply remains adequate to meet the needs of our patients.

Following media reports that our blood stocks were at critical levels in early February, scores of donors came forward and helped to restore the blood stock to healthy levels.

We are thankful to our donors as they have prioritised the needs of our patients and came forward selflessly.

But with the recent roll-out of safe distancing measures, both in the workplace and in public areas, attendance at our blood banks has begun to dip, as Mr Tan had observed.

We therefore urge healthy individuals to continue donating. To minimise the risk of overcrowding at our blood banks, donors can first check their eligibility using the Health Sciences Authority's online self-help tool and schedule an appointment with us before coming in for donations (Tel: 6220-0183 or at giveblood.sg).

Additional precautionary measures to safeguard the blood donor community have also been adopted across our donation sites, including pre-screening of potential donors for fever and respiratory symptoms, recent travel histories and close contacts.

We have also increased the frequency of cleaning and adhered to the current safe distancing guidelines.

The blood you give is a lifeline for someone in need. By working together, we can continue to stay safe and united in our efforts to help save lives.

Robert Teo

Director, Singapore Red Cross

Blood Donor Programme