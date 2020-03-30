Forum: More e-learning a step in the right direction

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung's announcement last week that all schools will conduct one day of home-based learning a week is a good decision that will help students manage their own academic work during situations such as the Covid-19 pandemic (One day of home-based study a week from April 1, March 28).

This announcement comes at a time when students also need to be prepared to face unexpected situations in the future.

Public schools in developed countries such as Finland and Sweden with high Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment) rankings have already implemented

regular e-learning days for their students.

Also, research in education shows that e-learning provides a differential platform for learning in a more learner-controlled way that enhances autonomy among students.

Learner autonomy is one of the key qualities of an effective education system that fosters creativity and critical thinking skills for the 21st century.

Looking at all these benefits, e-learning is an absolute necessity in a fast-developing country like Singapore.

Boby Sebastian Kappen