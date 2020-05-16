Forum: More convenient way to check in using SafeEntry

We thank Mr Joseph Tan for his feedback (Make SafeEntry easier to use to bring about greater adoption, May 13).

We agree that good user experience during the check-in process is important.

To improve this, we recently introduced another option of checking in.

We have developed a new feature in the SingPass Mobile app that can be used for SafeEntry.

Users can launch the SingPass Mobile app, tap on "SafeEntry Check-In" on the homepage, and select the correct venue from a list of nearby locations to get a SafeEntry Pass.

This cuts down the number of steps needed to check in, compared with scanning the QR code with the phone camera.

Moreover, it allows a person to complete this check-in before he arrives at the destination, and he need not stop at the entrances and exits to scan the QR code or his identification card.

This would also reduce potential crowding at the entrances to venues.

We will continue to look into other ways to reduce user inconvenience, even as we build up our arsenal of digital tools to support the fight against Covid-19.

Huang Weixian

Director, Adoption and Engagement

Smart Nation and Digital Government Office

Prime Minister's Office