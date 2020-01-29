Forum: More can be done in fight against drug problem

Why do we engage in the criticism that "lax attitude towards drugs" and "misinformation" are some of the key underlying causes for Singapore's drug problems (Drug crime cost Singapore $1.23b in 2015, NTU study finds, Jan 21)?

Why are we more interested in how well we are doing compared with other countries in the war against drugs? How does the position we take help in our war against drugs?

Instead, let us talk about what we are not doing enough to combat attitudes and misinformation.

We might not be able to change the behaviour of drug users. But we can develop preventive strategies.

Anti-drug messages on television, radio and social media are practically non-existent and there are hardly any messages directed at parents to arm them with knowledge about drugs and to get them to work with the authorities to police their children's behaviour.

Where are the efforts to educate the public that drug addiction is a disease and that we need their help to contain it, including dropping the stigma and discrimination against drug addicts?

Why are we not opening rehabilitation clinics around the island to help encourage addicts to seek help, and to change the public's attitude towards drug addiction?

We are obviously not doing enough in these public domains to get out the correct information about drugs, to build healthy attitudes against drugs, and to get the public and the authorities to collaborate in this arena.

I agree with Professor Euston Quah of Nanyang Technological University that the Government needs to spend more in these areas to curb the secondary costs that drugs impose on Singapore. Let us invest in areas that can offer greater dividends in the war against drugs. Let us try new approaches.

Frank Singam