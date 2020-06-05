Forum: MOM's move benefits all - employers, agencies, maids

We thank the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics and the Association of Women for Action and Research for their respective feedback (Move towards letting domestic workers switch employers freely, May 21; and Don't rush transfers of FDWs, May 23).

With worldwide travel restrictions, employers may not be able to bring in new foreign domestic workers (FDWs).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) thus decided to allow employment agencies to take over an FDW's upkeep during her transfer period.

This helps encourage employers to allow their experienced FDWs to be transferred to another household instead of sending them home. This move benefits all parties.

Employers whose FDWs wish to stay on to work in Singapore after ending their employment contracts would save on repatriation costs.

Employment agencies would have a bigger pool of FDWs to choose from for employment in another household.

The FDW, just like the employer, retains the flexibility to end the contract at any time.

The employment agency can cancel the work permit when the FDW is agreeable and ready to transfer. Otherwise, it remains responsible for the FDW during the 14-day transfer period. MOM is monitoring this to assess if a longer transfer period is needed.

FDWs continue to be protected from overcharging by employment agencies under current laws. Employment agencies cannot charge an FDW if she is not placed.

For FDWs who are placed, employment agencies cannot charge a placement fee of more than one month's salary per year of contract of employment.

Employment agencies must refund half of the placement fee to the FDW if the contract ends within six months.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about challenges in many areas of our lives. All of us will need to adapt to the new environment and seek new solutions.

We will continue to work with and support our stakeholders in making the necessary adjustments.

Chew Ee Tien

Director

Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower