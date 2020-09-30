Forum: MOM's investigation into case shows dismissal not age-based

We refer to the letter by Miss Chris Lim Hong Buay regarding the employment dismissal of her sister, Ms Lim (The little guy who failed to find recourse over termination, Sept 24).

As with all cases, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) examines all relevant facts presented by both the employee and employer.

Due process is given to both parties to review each other's representations and rebut or clarify if necessary.

Ms Lim had filed an appeal against wrongful dismissal on the grounds of age under the Retirement and Re-employment Act.

MOM facilitated the mediation process, and also conducted a formal inquiry into her dismissal. The ministry has established that the dismissal was not due to the appellant's age.

Ms Lim's former employer, a tour operator, had been suffering financial losses, and had decided to restructure and cut costs. As a result, the company had to make three job positions redundant, including that of Ms Lim.

The company tried to retain Ms Lim by asking her to consider an alternative part-time position, but she declined.

In dismissing Ms Lim, the company paid her contractual dues, including notice pay and for outstanding unused annual leave. They also offered her an additional one month's ex-gratia payment. During mediation, the company further offered payment to resolve the dispute but Ms Lim declined it.

MOM's investigation also established that the company did not recruit two new and younger employees with the intention to take over Ms Lim's job, as claimed.

One employee was recruited for a different portfolio well before the redundancy of Ms Lim's position. The other was recruited to assist Ms Lim, but left the company prior to Ms Lim's dismissal.

We recognise the impact of the dismissal on Ms Lim's livelihood and empathise with the difficulties she is going through. Workforce Singapore has also been supporting Ms Lim with career matching services.

Then Yee Thoong

Divisional Director

Labour Relations and Workplaces Division

Ministry of Manpower